Angels manager Ron Washington said Thursday that he's hoping to have O'Hoppe make 125-to-135 starts at catcher this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's a rough estimate by the skipper, and O'Hoppe could also potentially make some additional starts at designated hitter. The 24-year-old catcher missed nearly four months with a torn labrum in his left shoulder last season but offered plenty of thump when in the lineup with 14 homers in 51 games. Nine of those 14 longballs came in September. If he can stay healthy in 2024, O'Hoppe offers breakout potential.