The Angels activated O'Hoppe (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

O'Hoppe will start at catcher and bat fifth Friday against the Rays following a four-month absence to heal a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The young backstop had posted an .886 OPS with four homers and 13 RBI in 16 games (53 plate appearances) for the Angels prior to the April 20 injury, and he slashed .375/.464/.500 across 28 plate appearances on his recent eight-game minor-league rehab assignment. He should be rostered everywhere for the stretch run.