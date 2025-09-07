O'Hoppe (head) is being evaluated for a concussion following Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe exited the game in the top of the seventh inning after being hit in the head by the backswing of Jacob Wilson. Interim manager Ray Montgomery said that the catcher is "OK", but the team is likely covering all the bases by having him undergo additional evaluation. O'Hoppe can be considered day-to-day for the time being.