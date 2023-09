O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Athletics.

O'Hoppe went yard in the ninth inning for his sixth homer of the year, though it had no bearing on the outcome. The catcher was the only Angel with multiple hits in this game. O'Hoppe is batting just .150 (6-for-40) since he returned Aug. 18 from a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. The top prospect is at a .226/.284/.452 slash line over 102 plate appearances this season.