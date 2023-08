O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a walk in a rehab appearance with Single-A Inland Empire on Wednesday.

O'Hoppe kicked off his rehab stint with Inland Empire on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He looked less rusty Wednesday, reaching base in three of five plate appearances. O'Hoppe was behind the plate Tuesday before batting second as the 66ers' DH on Wednesday. He's expected to need 2-to-3 weeks before he's ready to return to the major-league club.