O'Hoppe was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks after taking a foul ball to the groin area, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe writhed on the ground in pain for a few minutes after being struck by the foul ball in the sixth inning. He was eventually able to walk off the field with trainers but still appeared to be feeling the effects of the impact. It's not yet clear how much time -- if any -- the backstop will need to miss.