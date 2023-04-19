site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Gets day of rest Wednesday
O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
O'Hoppe will sit out the series finale against Jhony Brito and the Yankees on Wednesday. Matt Thaiss will handle the catching duties and hit eighth.
