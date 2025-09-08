The Angels placed O'Hoppe on the 7-day concussion injured list Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe had to be removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics after being struck in the head by the backswing of Jacob Wilson, and after going through tests it has been determined he suffered a concussion. He will be eligible for activation Sept. 16, but it's an uncertain timeline to return anytime a concussion is involved. Sebastian Rivero has been added to the roster and is starting at catcher Monday against the Twins, but it will be Travis d'Arnaud seeing the bulk of the action behind the dish while O'Hoppe is out.