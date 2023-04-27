O'Hoppe (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday and said he hopes to be able to return on the early end of his 4-to-6 month timeframe, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

O'Hoppe was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder last week. The rookie catcher was off to a strong start before the injury, slashing .283/.339/.547 with four homers and 13 RBI over 59 plate appearances. O'Hoppe has a chance to return late this season, but he's a tough hold in redraft leagues given his lengthy recovery period.