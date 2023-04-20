O'Hoppe was pulled from Thursday's game against the Yankees after appearing to injure his left shoulder, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

O'Hoppe immediately grabbed at his upper left arm after getting spun around on a pitch in the top of the ninth inning. He managed to make contact for a single and scampered to first base before jogging off the field with a look of deep frustration. The 23-year-old catcher finished 3-for-4 with two RBI on the day and boasts an .886 OPS through 59 plate appearances this season with the Angels.