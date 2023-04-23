O'Hoppe was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder Sunday and is expected to face a 4-to-6 month recovery after undergoing surgery, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury Thursday against the Yankees on an awkward swing, and he's now poised to miss most, if not the entirety, of the rest of the 2023 season. It's a horrible break for O'Hoppe and the Angels, as he was off to a strong start to his rookie campaign with a .283/.339/.547 slash line and four home runs in 16 games. Max Stassi (hip) is also still on the injured list, leaving Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach to handle catching duties for the Halos.