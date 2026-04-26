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The Angels placed O'Hoppe on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left wrist fracture.

O'Hoppe departed Saturday's game against the Royals with wrist irritation after being struck by a foul tip behind the plate, and he'll miss some time after being diagnosed with a fracture. The 26-year-old is without an official timeline for his return but seems likely to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum. Travis d'Arnaud should step in as the Halos' primary catcher while O'Hoppe is on the shelf. Sebastian Rivero was called up Sunday to take over the backup job.

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