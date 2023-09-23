O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to Minnesota.

O'Hoppe brought the Angels to within three runs with his two-run shot to left field in the eighth inning, though the team's rally ultimately fell short. The long ball was the 12th of the season for the backstop, who missed nearly four months between late April and late August with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. O'Hoppe has struggled with a .189/.232/.443 slash line over 28 games since returning, though he's kept up the power with eight homers over that span.