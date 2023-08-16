O'Hoppe (shoulder) had his minor-league rehab assignment moved from Single-A Inland Empire to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

O'Hoppe kicked off his rehab stint last week and played six games at Single-A, slashing .316/.409/.474 with three doubles, three RBI, four runs and a 3:5 BB:K. The rookie catcher hasn't seen action for the Angels since tearing the labrum in his left shoulder in a game against the Yankees on April 20. Due to the long layoff, O'Hoppe is expected to need 1-to-2 more weeks before he's ready to be activated. When he returns, he should regain his role as the primary catcher for the Angels, as both Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach have struggled in his stead.