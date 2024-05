O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

O'Hoppe went down on strikes in each of his first two at-bats before launching a solo home run off Luis Gil in the bottom of the seventh to bring the Angels back within one run of New York. It was the young catcher's fourth long ball in May and the third in his last seven games. He's now hit safely in four of his last five contests but is still batting just .247 on the month with 15 RBI and nine runs scored.