Giolito and the Angels won't play the Reds on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Anaheim, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Hurricane Hilary bringing heavy rainfall to Southern California, the Reds and Angels will wait until Tuesday to begin their three-game series. Monday's postponement will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Expect the Angels to move Giolito back one day in the pitching schedule to take the hill Tuesday.