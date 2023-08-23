Giolito (7-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over six innings against Cincinnati. He struck out nine.

The only run charged against Giolito came on the second batter of the game, as Matt McLain launched a solo homer. Giolito then kept the Reds off the board until the fifth where a two-out error by Nolan Schanuel brought a pair of runners in to score and allowed Elly De La Cruz to reach and eventually cross home plate himself. Though Tuesday's outing was Giolito's best in an Angels uniform, he ended up taking another loss, his fourth since joining the team. Overall, Giolito owns a 4.32 ERA and a 159:53 K:BB across 26 starts (148 innings), and he's tentatively scheduled to take on the Phillies next time out.