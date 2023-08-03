Giolito (6-8) took the loss Wednesday, allowing nine runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out two.

Giolito served up a three-run home run to Ronald Acuna in the bottom of the third before completely unraveling in the fourth to the tune of six earned runs on four hits, including back-to-back homers from Austin Riley and Matt Olson. The newly-acquired right-hander allowed nine earned runs on the afternoon, which matched his career high, while failing to make it through four innings for the second time in his last four starts. His two strikeouts in the contest were also the fewest he's recorded in any start this season.