Giolito (7-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in a 7-3 loss against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Giolito surrendered four extra-base hits on the day, including a two-run home run to Corey Seager in the third inning as he fell to his ninth loss of the season and his third in his last four starts. Giolito's endured a rough start to his tenure in Los Angeles, owning an ugly 8.14 ERA and 1.57 WHIP along with a 19:2 K:BB and 2.6 HR/9 through 21 innings. Though he's faced some of baseball's top offenses in Atlanta, Toronto and Texas since joining the Angels, Giolito's tentatively scheduled for another tough start against the Reds next week.