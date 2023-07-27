The White Sox traded Giolito to the Angels alongside Reynaldo Lopez on Wednesday in exchange for Edgar Quero and Ky Bush, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

On the heels of a five-inning shutout performance against the Twins last Sunday, Giolito will join Los Angeles' rotation as the Angels cement themselves as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. The 29-year-old righty holds a 3.79 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 121 innings this season, though he's seen those numbers worsen over the past month. Giolito was scheduled to pitch Friday, but it's unclear at the moment when he'll make his Angels debut.