Giolito (6-7) took the loss Friday as the Angels fell 4-1 to the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Acquired from the White Sox on Wednesday, Giolito didn't pitch poorly in his debut for his new squad, but he got little run support and left the mound with the bases loaded after 73 pitches (45 strikes). Fortunately for his final line, Jose Soriano struck out two batters after relieving him to escape the jam. Giolito did serve up two more homers Friday, and his 22 long balls allowed on the season tied him for sixth-most in MLB, but he's been able to maintain palatable ratios with a 3.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 136:43 K:BB through 126.1 inning. The right-hander will look for his first win since June 28 in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Mariners.