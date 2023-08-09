Giolito (7-8) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out seven.

Giolito claimed his first quality start since July 9 (four appearances) and managed to bounce back from an awful start to his tenure in Los Angeles. In his first two outings with the Halos, Giolito surrendered 12 runs and five homers over nine innings while mustering up just seven strikeouts. Giolito will look to keep the ball rolling in his next start, which is tentatively expected against the Rangers at Globe Life Field next week.