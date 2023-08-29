The Angels waived Giolito on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Giolito was one of five players that the Angels waived Tuesday in an effort dump some salary. The 29-year-old righty was traded from the White Sox to Los Angeles shortly before the trade deadline and put up a 6.89 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 32.2 innings with the Angels. Despite his poor performance as of late, Giolito will likely be claimed by another team looking for rotation depth down the stretch.