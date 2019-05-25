Garcia (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Garcia struck out the side in his lone rehab appearance at High-A Inland Empire, clearing the way for his return to the majors from the back injury. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to the season with a 2.25 ERA and 1.44 WHIP despite a 9:13 K:BB through 16 innings.

