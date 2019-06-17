Angels' Luis Garcia: Gets another chance to open
Garcia is slated to serve as the Angels' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels have most frequently used Cam Bedrosian as the opener ahead of primary pitcher Felix Pena, but with manager Brad Ausmus increasingly leaning on Bedrosian for late-inning work in recent days, Garcia will get the chance to "start." Monday will mark Garcia's second turn as an opener this season, with the right-hander having previously tossed a clean inning ahead of Pena in a May 30 victory over the Mariners. Expect Garcia to be limited to around 1-to-2 innings again before giving way to Pena.
