Garcia allowed two hits over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Garcia had allowed a run in each of his last three appearances entering Sunday. He flirted with danger, allowing a hit after relieving Jose Soriano in the eighth inning and another knock in the ninth, which he erased with a double play. Garcia likely got the save chance Sunday because regular closer Carlos Estevez pitched two innings in Saturday's 13-inning loss. Garcia has two saves and five holds to go with a 5.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings this season.