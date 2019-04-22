Garcia recorded the last out of the game to secure a save in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Garcia was called upon after the Angels' bullpen imploded in the ninth, which culminated in Cody Allen surrendering a three-run homer to Mitch Haniger to cut the lead to two. However, Garcia got Edwin Encarnacion to pop out to end the game and earn his first save of the season. Though Allen has struggled to begin the campaign, he remains in place as the team's closer for the time being, which will limit Garcia's save chances.