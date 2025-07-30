The Angels acquired Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Nationals on Wednesday in exchange for Jake Eder and Sam Brown, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia was dealt from the Angels to the Red Sox at last year's deadline and has now found his way back to Anaheim a year later. He has struggled in 2025, posting a 4.10 ERA and 31:18 K:BB over 37.1 innings between the Dodgers and Nationals. Garcia could wind up being part of the late-inning mix for the Angels, particularly if the club trades closer Kenley Jansen.