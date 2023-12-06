Garcia signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Garcia recorded a 3.73 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over two seasons in San Diego, and he'll now help bolster an Angels bullpen unit that put up a 4.88 ERA last season (fifth worst in MLB). The 36-year-old righty registered one save and six holds during his first stint with the Angels in 2019, though he may be used more often in high-leverage situations next season given the lack of depth in Los Angeles' bullpen.