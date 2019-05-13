Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a lumbar spine muscle spasm.

Garcia apparently picked up the issue during his outing against the Orioles on Sunday, during which he issued two walks and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning of relief. It's unclear how long the issue will keep Garcia sidelined at this point; he'll be eligible to return May 23, should he prove ready. Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories