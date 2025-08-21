Garcia struck out one batter over a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save against the Reds on Wednesday.

Kenley Jansen -- the Angels' primary closer throughout the campaign -- is dealing with a rib injury, so interim manager Ray Montgomery turned to Garcia with the team holding a one-run lead heading into the ninth inning. Garcia got the job done, retiring the side in order on 14 pitches (10 strikes). All three batters he faced were right-handed hitters, while southpaw Reid Detmers pitched the eighth and squared off against a lefty and a switch hitter among the four batters he encountered. Jansen is in no danger of losing his closing job, but until he gets back to health, Garcia could be in the mix for save chances along with Detmers and potentially others.