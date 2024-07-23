Garcia (5-1) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning in relief.

All-Star Tyler Anderson gave the Angels 5.2 innings of one-run ball but received no offensive support while he was in the game. Garcia entered in the eighth with the game tied 1-1 and was effective despite throwing just 10 of 19 pitches for strikes, as he yielded only an infield single and fanned the final two batters he faced. The righty reliever then moved into position for the victory when Los Angeles scored twice in the top of the ninth. Garcia has been one of the team's top high-leverage options this season, and he's been very effective of late, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over his past 13.2 innings spanning 12 appearances. He's notched four wins and five holds over that span.