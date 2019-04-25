Angels' Luis Garcia: Named as part of closer committee
Manager Brad Ausmus named Garcia as one of the relievers who could be included in the team's closer committee, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ausmus announced prior to Wednesday's game against the Yankees that Cody Allen had been removed as closer, but it didn't take long for the Angels to endure more late-inning turbulence. At least for one game, Garcia did little to justify Ausmus' support, as he failed to retire any of the four batters he faced while the Angels coughed up a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning. Ty Buttrey was able to clean up most of the mess created by Garcia, but he ended up taking the loss after surrendering the go-ahead single to DJ LeMahieu in the top of the ninth. Buttrey's overall body of work this season has still been largely unassailable, so he and Hansel Robles will presumably stick ahead of Garcia in the pecking order for saves for the time being.
