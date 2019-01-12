Garcia signed a one-year, $1.675 contract with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Garcia had a down year in 2018, accruing a 6.07 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 51:18 K:BB in 59 appearances (46 innings). With his contract sorted out for the upcoming campaign, he'll shift his focus to spring training, where he'll have a chance to prove himself as one of the top arms in the Angels' bullpen.

