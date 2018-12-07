Angels' Luis Garcia: Shipped to Los Angeles
Garcia was traded from the Phillies to the Angels on Thursday in exchange for Jose Alvarez, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Garcia struggled out of the bullpen for the Phillies in 2018, posting a 6.07 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 51 strikeouts over 46 innings of work. Despite his woes, the 31-year-old does possess a lively fastball and will look for a fresh start with the Angels in 2019.
