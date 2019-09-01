Garcia (2-1) earned the win Saturday, pitching a scoreless inning with two walks in a 10-4 win over the Red Sox.

Garcia became the pitcher of record as the Angels rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth. The reliever has a 4.50 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 54 innings this season, with a 48:30 K:BB ratio. August was a good month for Garcia, as he recorded a 1.54 ERA in 11 appearances spanning 11.2 innings.