Garcia tossed 1.2 scoreless relief innings Friday, allowing one hit and striking out two during a 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Since the All-Star break, Garcia has posted a 5.17 ERA in 15.2 innings, amassing an 18:6 K:BB in that span. His season numbers are only marginally better with a 4.81 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 48.2 innings, primarily used as a middle reliever with a couple of appearances as an opener mixed in.