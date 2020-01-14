Play

Madero was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old reached Double-A Mobile for the first time last season but didn't exactly impress, posting a 5.72 ERA and a modest 18.3 percent strikeout rate. He did at least show good control, walking just 5.9 percent of opposing batters. He was removed from the 40-man roster to clear a space for Matt Andriese, acquired in a trade from Arizona in a corresponding move.

