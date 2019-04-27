Madero was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Madero was protected from the Rule 5 draft over the winter despite never pitching above High-A. After posting a 2.44 ERA in 44.1 innings at that level last season, he reached a new level this year, recording a 1.13 ERA over 16 frames while his strikeout rate jumped to 33.8 percent.

