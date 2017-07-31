Madero was traded to the Angels in exchange for reliever David Hernandez on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Madero is a 20-year-old pitcher at the short-season level. He struggled with the switch from rookie-ball, producing an 8.24 ERA with short-season Hillsboro, although his high strikeout rates could help him produce well at every level even if he's forced to transition into a relief role.
