Madero was optioned to High-A Inland Empire on Sunday.

Madero was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Angels in July 2017 and was added to the Angels' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule-5 draft. The 21-year-old posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 95:27 K:BB over 105.2 innings between Low-A Burlington and Inland Empire last season. Madero showcased himself well by allowing one unearned run on eight hits across six innings at spring training.

Our Latest Stories