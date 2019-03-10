Angels' Luis Madero: Starting season at High-A
Madero was optioned to High-A Inland Empire on Sunday.
Madero was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Angels in July 2017 and was added to the Angels' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule-5 draft. The 21-year-old posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 95:27 K:BB over 105.2 innings between Low-A Burlington and Inland Empire last season. Madero showcased himself well by allowing one unearned run on eight hits across six innings at spring training.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...