Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Padres.

With the Angels bolstering their infield in June, Rengifo's lost most of his paths to everyday playing time. He drew the start in right field Monday, then moved to shortstop mid-game. The 26-year-old's defensive versatility will keep him in the mix as cover for multiple positions, but his .215/.303/.327 slash line through 72 contests has done little to earn him more time. He's added five homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored and five stolen bases over 234 plate appearances.