Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

With Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher both healthy again after recent bouts with minor injuries, Rengifo will take a seat following 11 consecutive starts. Rengifo has seen most of his big-league action to date, but shortstop may represent his clearest path to playing time while Andrelton Simmons (ankle) remains at least a few days away from returning from the injured list. The 22-year-old switch hitter displayed an intriguing blend of speed and contact skills during his time in the minors, but those attributes have yet to surface at the big-league level. Through his first 134 plate appearances, Rengifo is batting just .222 and has been caught stealing on his lone attempt.