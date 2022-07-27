Rengifo went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Rengifo will take a nine-game hitting streak into Wednesday's series finale, with the 25-year-old starting at shortstop and batting third in that contest. Dating back to June 22, Rengifo has failed to produce a hit in only two of his 26 starts and is slashing .347/.385/.500 over that stretch. For fantasy managers in need of a batting-average buffer, Rengifo is worth a look in shallower mixed leagues where he may still be available.