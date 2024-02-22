Angels manager Ron Washington said Thursday that Rengifo and Mickey Moniak are candidates to bat leadoff, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The switch-hitting Rengifo is much better against left-handed pitching, so it might make sense to put him at the top of the order versus southpaws while Moniak bats leadoff against right-handers. Whichever of the two are in the leadoff spot will be followed by Nolan Schanuel, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. Rengifo might not have a set position for the Halos, but he should get lots of his starts at third base while Rendon serves as the designated hitter.