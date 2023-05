Rengifo went 3-for-4 with two runs, a walk and a stolen base in a 6-5 victory versus Baltimore on Thursday.

Rengifo reached four times in the contest, the first time this season he has accomplished that feat. The utility man also swiped his third bag of the campaign and scored two of the Angels' six runs. Rengifo's three hits Thursday matched the total he had produced over his previous 10 contests, a stretch during which he went 3-for-26 without an extra-base hit.