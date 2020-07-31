Rengifo is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, batting ninth and playing second base.

Rengifo was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday after dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in during summer camp in mid-July. The 23-year-old was going to have a tough time finding consistent playing time in the Halos' crowded infield, but with Andrelton Simmons placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Rengifo will likely see his fair share of time at the keystone in the coming days as David Fletcher shifts to shortstop.