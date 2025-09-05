Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

Rengifo made his mark early with a first-inning homer off Noah Cameron, but the Angels proceeded to squander the lead by allowing four solo shots. This was Rengifo's first multi-hit effort since Aug. 10, which was also the date of his last long ball. He hit just .196 with one extra-base hit, a triple, over the 19 games between homers. For the season, the versatile 28-year-old has posted a .247/.299/.348 slash line with eight homers, 36 RBI, 51 runs scored and eight stolen bases across a career-high 129 games.