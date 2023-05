Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and four total RBI in Thursday's 11-7 win against the Cardinals.

Rengifo was the biggest producer on a day when the Angels pounded out a season-high 16 hits. The utility man gave Los Angeles its first lead with a three-run homer in the second inning and added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. This was Rengifo's first three-hit game of the campaign and his first multi-hit performance since April 10.