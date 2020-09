Rengifo left Friday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rengifo logged a single in the top of the seventh inning Friday, but he exited the game with a trainer after reaching base. The nature and severity of the issue aren't yet clear. Elliot Soto replaced Rengifo on Friday and could fill in over the final two games of the regular season if Rengifo is sidelined.